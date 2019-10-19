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Still Flat
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119 views • October 19, 2019
Lyrics: Sometimes I'm discouraged by the shills and the haters but then I see plainly daily numbers growing greater as the labor of a few can change the views of millions. See deception undone, the Sun's crepuscular brilliance. Their killing everywhere clouds my sunny disposition. If we don't change ourselves we're never gonna change the system. A vision of compassion seen in my homie Eric's work showed me every single life in this world has worth, and deserves to be respected unless it tries to deprive the life or the rights of others like you and I. Try to break the mold they sold you in to in your youth and see not a single curve or proof of motion to boot. Truth doesn't change, though the lies so often do. Facts speak for themselves. The Earth doesn't fucking move. Accruing numbers by the second, we're gonna take this world back because despite all the lies we can see the Earth's flat.
Smoke and Dubay burning through another globe, re-awaken God consciousness, they wanna leave you broke. We are all part of creation, that's a self-apparent fact. Even if they finally shut us down, the world is still flat. They can lock me up in chains. They can blow my fucking brains. They can leave my work in flames, but the truth will never change. They can block a million videos. They can make up the stats. They can purge the whole internet. The Earth is still flat.
Earth is a level, motionless plane with the Sun, Moon and stars revolving over and around us just as you experience every day. You are not living on a tilting, wobbling, spinning sphere-pear with bendy oceans and upside-down people in Australia. You cannot dig a hole to China and find more sky below you. Water cannot curve around and cling to a ball no matter how many times you say grabbity grabs it. You know, grabbity, it just grabs everything and sticks it to the globe.
It's Smoke and Dubay burning through another globe, re-awaken God consciousness, they wanna leave you broke. We are all part of creation, that's a self-apparent fact. Even if they finally shut us down, the world is still flat. They can lock me up in chains. They can blow my fucking brains. They can leave my work in flames, but the truth will never change. They can block a million videos. They can make up the stats. They can purge the whole internet. The Earth is still flat.
Subscribe to Seth Davis: https://www.youtube.com/user/StoneDeafBand
Purchase the high-quality Wav: https://www.orfium.com/profile/ericdubay/
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Smoke and Dubay burning through another globe, re-awaken God consciousness, they wanna leave you broke. We are all part of creation, that's a self-apparent fact. Even if they finally shut us down, the world is still flat. They can lock me up in chains. They can blow my fucking brains. They can leave my work in flames, but the truth will never change. They can block a million videos. They can make up the stats. They can purge the whole internet. The Earth is still flat.
Earth is a level, motionless plane with the Sun, Moon and stars revolving over and around us just as you experience every day. You are not living on a tilting, wobbling, spinning sphere-pear with bendy oceans and upside-down people in Australia. You cannot dig a hole to China and find more sky below you. Water cannot curve around and cling to a ball no matter how many times you say grabbity grabs it. You know, grabbity, it just grabs everything and sticks it to the globe.
It's Smoke and Dubay burning through another globe, re-awaken God consciousness, they wanna leave you broke. We are all part of creation, that's a self-apparent fact. Even if they finally shut us down, the world is still flat. They can lock me up in chains. They can blow my fucking brains. They can leave my work in flames, but the truth will never change. They can block a million videos. They can make up the stats. They can purge the whole internet. The Earth is still flat.
Subscribe to Seth Davis: https://www.youtube.com/user/StoneDeafBand
Purchase the high-quality Wav: https://www.orfium.com/profile/ericdubay/
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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