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Another Ukraine Tochka-U Ballistic Missile that we stumbled upon at the outskirts of Berdyansk city. 031922
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230 views • March 20, 2022
Another Ukrainian Tochka ballistic missile that we stumbled upon at the outskirts of Berdyansk city.
This one too, evidently, was armed with a cluster bomb warhead.
Barely a hundred meters away is a major road leading from Mariupol, which is now seeing kilometers-long traffic jams made up of battered vehicles and refugees, who managed to escape Mariupol.
Had this missile arrived here and now, the death toll would have been colossal
This one too, evidently, was armed with a cluster bomb warhead.
Barely a hundred meters away is a major road leading from Mariupol, which is now seeing kilometers-long traffic jams made up of battered vehicles and refugees, who managed to escape Mariupol.
Had this missile arrived here and now, the death toll would have been colossal
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