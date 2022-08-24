8/24/2022 Miles Guo: It Takes Shamelessness, Lowliness, and Brutality That Ordinary People Don’t Have To Cling to the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1e1nc747
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP and its lackeys have characteristics of shamelessness, lowliness, and brutality not found in ordinary people. Xi’s family is never compatible with the forces of Jiang Zemin, Wang Qishan, Meng Jianzhu & Zeng Qinghong, because they are not politically aligned