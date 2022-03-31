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The Dark and Personal Side of Hunter Biden and His Laptops | Mel K
Flyover Conservatives
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A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!

This week we tell you everything you need to know about the corruption and evil on the infamous Hunter Biden Laptop, as well as the connections that helps makes sense as to why we are involved in Ukraine now.

Deep Dive Part 1: https://banned.video/watch?id=62439d2df3b432382d85ff0b

Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com
Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv

To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://banned.video/playlist/61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2

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Keywords
fake newsjournalismobamacrimeconservativespatriotsmediaunited statesukrainedavidunited states of americabarrack obamalaptopflyovermelkhunter biden laptopthe mel k showflyover conservativesstacywhiteddavid whitedstacy whiteddavid and stacy whitedbag man
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