Watching for Omer Ushers in Palestinian State 05/07/2024

Counting of the Omer is the 49 Days between Firstfruits and Pentecost. This year it’s between April 25 and June 13. The Lord spoke to Prophet Leslie Johnson and gave her 7 Newspaper Headlines. One of the headlines stated “Omer ushers in Palestinian State”. These headlines confirm the Fall of America, and today Pastor Stan shares in great detail what the future holds for our Nation.

