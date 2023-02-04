Quo Vadis





Feb 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Fatima and the Vision of Hell.





What is the message of Fatima? Prayer, penance and conversion.





In 1917, the Virgin Mary gave a secret to the three shepherds; Sister Lucia unveiled the first two parts in her memoirs in 1941, and the third part of the secret was unveiled at Fatima on May 13, 2000, on the occasion of the beatification ceremony.





Here is what Sister Lucia wrote about the first two parts:





The vision of hell





“The secret is made up of three distinct parts, two of which I am now going to reveal.





The first part is the vision of hell. Our Lady showed us a great sea of fire which seemed to be under the earth.





Plunged in this fire were demons and souls in human form, like transparent burning embers, all blackened or burnished bronze, floating about in the conflagration, now raised into the air by the flames that issued from within themselves together with great clouds of smoke, now falling back on every side like sparks in a huge fire, without weight or equilibrium, and amid shrieks and groans of pain and despair, which horrified us and made us tremble with fear.





The demons could be distinguished by their terrifying and repulsive likeness to frightful and unknown animals, all black and transparent.





This vision lasted but an instant.





How can we ever be grateful enough to our kind heavenly Mother, who had already prepared us by promising, in the first Apparition, to take us to Heaven.





Otherwise, I think we would have died of fear and terror.





“We then looked up at Our Lady, who said to us so kindly and so sadly: ‘You have seen hell where the souls of poor sinners go.





To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart. If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace.





The war is going to end: but if people do not cease offending God, a worse one will break out during the Pontificate of Pius XI.





When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that he is about to punish the world for its crimes, by means of war, famine, and persecutions of the Church and of the Holy Father.





To prevent this, I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of reparation on the First Saturdays.





If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, it will spread its errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church.





The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated.





In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.





The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, and she shall be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world’.”





On May 13, 2010, Pope Benedict XVI said in his homily during the Mass celebrated at the Shrine of Fatima:





“We would be mistaken to think that Fatima’s prophetic mission is complete… In sacred Scripture we often find that God seeks righteous men and women in order to save the city of man and he does the same here, in Fatima, when Our Lady asks: ‘Do you want to offer yourselves to God, to endure all the sufferings which he will send you, in an act of reparation for the sins by which he is offended and of supplication for the conversion of sinners?’





“May the seven years which separate us from the centenary of the Apparitions hasten the fulfilment of the prophecy of the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to the glory of the Most Holy Trinity.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8ui9zl_1Ns