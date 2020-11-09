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Star Spangled Banner - Greg Giannascoli, marimba
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18 views • November 09, 2020
Solo marimba version of The Star Spangled Banner. Wanted to upload some of our great patriotic American music this week as I start up my Brighteon account. God bless the USA!!
The lyrics come from the "Defence of Fort M'Henry", a poem written on September 14, 1814, by 35-year-old lawyer and amateur poet Francis Scott Key after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British ships of the Royal Navy in Baltimore Harbor during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. Music by John Stafford Smith.
The lyrics come from the "Defence of Fort M'Henry", a poem written on September 14, 1814, by 35-year-old lawyer and amateur poet Francis Scott Key after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British ships of the Royal Navy in Baltimore Harbor during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. Music by John Stafford Smith.
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