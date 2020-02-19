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George Soros calls for Mark Zuckerberg to be REMOVED from Control of Facebook!!
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133 views • February 19, 2020
George Soros has called for Mark Zuckerberg to be removed from Facebook because he thinks he is 'helping Trump get re-elected' by not censoring or banning political ads.
Soros, a prolific billionaire Democrat donor, wrote a letter to The Financial Times on Monday calling on both Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to be removed from controlling facebook!!
Soros, a prolific billionaire Democrat donor, wrote a letter to The Financial Times on Monday calling on both Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to be removed from controlling facebook!!
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