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Chemtrail terrorism -- Russian helicopters. RESIDENTIAL AREA SPRAYED LIKE BUGS..!!
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477 views • January 30, 2022
Russia: Chemtrails (26. January 2022) - Blocking the sun!
Still denying the absolute evil crimes in the world?
If you are it's time to take your 4th booster poison jab and keep pulling the wool over your eyes.
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
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Still denying the absolute evil crimes in the world?
If you are it's time to take your 4th booster poison jab and keep pulling the wool over your eyes.
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
nobody 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAV4i8AQgy44ZeVbJrW2HTw
nowhere
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nobody
My Awful Channel
https://odysee.com/@nobody:e4
nobobycares
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cXxYhxTUJKiX/
nobody 4 P.O.W.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcQeMVyLijg36wDFhu1BdZQ
Shared from and subscribe to:
nobody 3 P.O.W.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAV4i8AQgy44ZeVbJrW2HTw
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