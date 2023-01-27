The Midnight-Ride-The-Dragon-Queen-of-the-Bible--Bashemath

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.nystv.org
On the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
According to all Ancient texts there was a time in which what we call fairy tales were a reality. Many of the world's most powerful people claim lineage to these mythological creatures and they are on a mission to overcome mankind.
