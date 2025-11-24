BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Oh, Frank Lloyd Wright, where have you gone
wolfburg
wolfburg
36 views • 1 day ago

An acoustic guitar opens with a brisk, syncopated strumming pattern and warm, percussive tone, Immediately, vibrant vocal harmonies enter, tracking the main melody in tight intervals, Bass and light hand percussion subtly join to deepen the groove, keeping arrangements buoyant yet intimate throughout

(Acoustic guitar intro, reminiscent of "Mrs. Robinson") Paul: Oh, Frank Lloyd Wright, where have you gone? Your buildings stand, though you are gone. Prairie homes and falling water's grace, A different vision for time and space. Art: (Harmonizing) A different vision, time and space. Paul: You drew your lines with a steady hand, A rebel spirit in this land. Organic forms, you sought to blend, Where nature's beauty has no end. Art: (Harmonizing) Where nature's beauty has no end. Paul: The Guggenheim spirals to the light, A concrete ribbon, pure and bright. Taliesin whispers on the hill, Your dreams in stone, standing still. Art: (Harmonizing) Your dreams in stone, standing still. Paul: They called you bold, they called you strange, But through your work, your vision range. A master builder, strong and true, What modern wonders followed you? Art: (Harmonizing) What modern wonders followed you? (Guitar outro fades)

