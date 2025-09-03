I ponder if Jesus is not now also crying with Jerusalem over what is happening, as was highlighted by the now famous blow up where Tucker Carlson in his interview with Candice Owens mysteriously slanders Nick calling him gay, hateful, living in the basement, and how this has drawn many people to give a look at Nick that otherwise never knew about him, and Nick’s message has been that there is a serious problem with the Jews for America. His movement is called “AMERICA FIRST”.





1107. Is Jesus Crying with Jerusalem? (8-15-25)