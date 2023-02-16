CDNews - (A MUST WATCH) Propaganda ep.5 - THE ANTI-WHITE DECLARATION

our radio station - ThinkFreeRadio -
https://live365.com/station/ThinkFreeRadio-a49210our store -
https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/
Please always do your own research, and look into the information provided in this video. This video is for educational purposes.
Declaration on the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice -
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/federal-anti-racism-secretariat/declaration-partnership-equality-racial-justice.html
Declaration of North America (DNA) -
https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2023/01/10/declaration-north-america-dna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.