our radio station - ThinkFreeRadio -

https://live365.com/station/ThinkFreeRadio-a49210our store -

https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/

Please always do your own research, and look into the information provided in this video. This video is for educational purposes.

Declaration on the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice -

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/federal-anti-racism-secretariat/declaration-partnership-equality-racial-justice.html

Declaration of North America (DNA) -

https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2023/01/10/declaration-north-america-dna

URLlbry://@CanadianDailyNews#2/CDNews---(A-MUST-WATCH)-Propaganda-ep.5---THE-ANTI-WHITE-DECLARATION#b