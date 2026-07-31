BIRX POINTS THE FINGER AT FAUCI, DENIES LOCKDOWN BLAME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deborah Birx got a hero's welcome on News Nation, claiming she never understood how the country went from slowing the spread to a full shutdown, and pointing to Fauci's private calls with governors and mayors as the cause. Jefferey Jaxen pulls up the actual headlines and timeline on the woman who was named White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, and it tells a very different story.