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THEY DON'T FUCKING CARE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH! [2021-07-09] - GLAMMA_4 (VIDEO)
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71 views • July 13, 2021
THEY DON'T FUCKING CARE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH! [2021-07-09] - GLAMMA_4 (VIDEO)
The Covid-19 Vaxx "PERMANENTLY" alters your DNA/RNA to DESTROY YOUR NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM FOREVER. Why are there so many COVIDIOT SHEEPLE out there? Hundreds of doctors are screaming loud and clear they are NOT GETTING THE DEPOPULATION JAB, their family are NOT GETTING THE DEPOPULATION JAB, and you should NOT GET THE DEPOPULATION JAB.
The Covid-19 Vaxx "PERMANENTLY" alters your DNA/RNA to DESTROY YOUR NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM FOREVER. Why are there so many COVIDIOT SHEEPLE out there? Hundreds of doctors are screaming loud and clear they are NOT GETTING THE DEPOPULATION JAB, their family are NOT GETTING THE DEPOPULATION JAB, and you should NOT GET THE DEPOPULATION JAB.
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