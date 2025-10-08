In this Sunday Morning Donors Livestream from October 5, 2025, philosopher Stefan Molyneux explores marriage complexities and government influence, challenging the belief that half of marriages end in divorce. He shares statistics, offers partner vetting and premarital counseling advice, and engages with commenters and callers on parenting and economic issues. Stefan emphasizes the societal implications of marriage and the need for open communication.





Sources: https://freedomain.com/sources-the-truth-about-marriage-and-divorce/





