European Parliament, Procured 4.5 Billion CV-19 Jabs, 10 Jabs Each, Nobody knows what's in them.





https://rumble.com/v1od3eh-european-parliament-procured-4.5-billion-cv-19-jabs-10-jabs-each-nobody-kno.html







"this is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind".





JUST IN - Mislav Kolakušić is a Croatian lawyer and politician who has been a Member of the European Parliament for Croatia since 2 July 2019. Mislav Kolakusic tells the European Parliament by saying, "the purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for 450 million EU residents is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind."





European Parliament, Von de Leyen, Corruption



