European Parliament, Procured 4.5 Billion CV-19 Jabs, 10 Jabs Each, Nobody knows what's in them.
"this is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind".


JUST IN - Mislav Kolakušić is a Croatian lawyer and politician who has been a Member of the European Parliament for Croatia since 2 July 2019.  Mislav Kolakusic tells the European Parliament by saying, "the purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for 450 million EU residents is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind."


