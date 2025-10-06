China: 'Tallest Bridge in the World', the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou just opened - clip 1 again

(I posted this earlier, but it didn't correct the aspect, so I've uploaded it again, in the skinny view that it's supposed to be. It may look better though in the distorted view posted earlier. Also a river view video was posted earlier today.)

China opened the tallest bridge in the world, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou. It was built in less than 4 years.

It stands 625 meters (that's 114 giraffes, for the metrically challenged readers) above the Beipan River from deck to riverbed.

The 2890 meters long bridge (96 blue whale lengths), which has cut the time to cross the gorge from 2 hours to 2 minutes, also features a restaurant, a glass elevator, bungee jumping platform and a waterfall.