Uninformed Consent (2022) - Canadian COVID 19 Vaccine Documentary

Watch the official public release of Matador Films new “Uninformed Consent” documentary, presented by Librti.com and Vaccine Choice Canada.

An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who’s controlling it, and how it’s being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet.

The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man’s tragic loss.

Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.

Written & Directed by Todd Harris, Matador Films.

https://matadorfilms.ca/





Reviews:

Can't wait for this movie to come out. Crude propaganda "crisis of the uninjected" followed by censorship, reprisal, and totalitarian brute force on the people. I say bring it on!

Dr. Peter McCullough - Internist & Cardiologist - Professor of Medicine

This film reveals that we have been massively deceived by our own governments, public health, and mainstream media.

Ted Kuntz - President - Vaccine Choice Canada

This film reveals the truth of a long legacy of treason and criminal activities within governments, regulatory bodies, agencies and establishments.

If I have learned anything in my 47 years, it is that nothing good grows from the greed seed. Peaceful. United. Non-compliance.

Dr. Jessica Rose





Todd is a brilliant filmmaker who has a unique way of exposing the devastation to families from the mandates.

Odessa Orlewicz - Partner - Librti.com





This is the most powerful documentary of the Covid era.

Sherry Strong - Children's Health Defense Canada





