Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Systematic Destruction of the United States. (Part 1)
channel image
Political Crime Exposed
5 Subscribers
19 views
Published 16 hours ago

Podcast #1, (Part 1). 
I am going to be talking about the timelines & events, that have been planned, from way back, to the beginning of the Great Awakening, and the Rollout of 5G, and many talking points in between. Then come to “where we are today”…  

Please like & subscribe. Feel free to share any and all of my videos I upload. 



Check out my Telegram Channel for hundreds of links & videos to research and learn from:  https://t.me/political_crime_exposed 

Please be so kind, to leave a small donation..                    Relies always welcome. And I’ll answer any questions you may have. 

Have a wonderful Day 

Enjoy…. 



 




Keywords
timestatesunitedunited statesnationnationalofunited states of americathedownfallbreakdownbreaksystematic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket