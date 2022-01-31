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RED CROSS EMPLOYEE REINSTATED AFTER RE APPEAL -- Peggy to the Rescue
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60 views • January 31, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Thank you for supporting this channel and being a valued part of THE HEALTHY AMERICAN community!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
Join my PRIVATE video platform with ad-free, censorship-free, exclusive videos for you!
https://www.peggyhall.tv
Need help? Email us here: [email protected]
Join the shows:
"THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING" Mon-Thurs 10:30 am Pacific
"PEGGY TO THE RESCUE" Mon-Thurs 3:30 pm Pacific
Get my PERSONAL help with your religious exemptions here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Now enrolling! Limited spaces, don't miss out!!
Cards, letters and donations are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida Del Mar No. 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Thank you for supporting this channel and being a valued part of THE HEALTHY AMERICAN community!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
Join my PRIVATE video platform with ad-free, censorship-free, exclusive videos for you!
https://www.peggyhall.tv
Need help? Email us here: [email protected]
Join the shows:
"THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING" Mon-Thurs 10:30 am Pacific
"PEGGY TO THE RESCUE" Mon-Thurs 3:30 pm Pacific
Get my PERSONAL help with your religious exemptions here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Now enrolling! Limited spaces, don't miss out!!
Cards, letters and donations are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida Del Mar No. 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
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