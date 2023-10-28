Manuka Honey Lavender Smoothie
Ingredients
1/4 cup ice
1/2 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Banana
1 scoop Vanilla Protein Powder
1 Tbsp. Premium Manuka Honey
3/4 cup Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil , melted
1 cup nut milk
1 tsp. culinary lavender
Instructions
Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
Serve immediately.
