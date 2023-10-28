Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Manuka Honey Lavender Smoothie
channel image
Food Ranger Alice
6 Subscribers
Shop now
35 views
Published Saturday

 Manuka Honey Lavender Smoothie


Ingredients

1/4 cup ice
1 scoop Vanilla Protein Powder
1 cup nut milk
1 tsp. culinary lavender


Instructions

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
Serve immediately.

Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket