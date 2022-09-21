BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Heads up for the 23rd of September or 24th maybe, possibly..Friedich Merz (politician from Germany) said "24th of Sept is a day we will remember!!!!" .
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
356 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
597 views • September 21, 2022

According to the predictive programming from the Simpsons it is going to be an EMP on the 24th. You might laugh this off but the Simpsons were used also to predict the trucker convoy in 1999! So they use weird tactics to program us to be afraid, all the time. Don't fear, just prepare. Be in Gods' army, because then you will be on the winning team always 😊🙏

"In the valley of the shadow of death" Psalm 23

We have Love, the most High, Alpha and Omega Kingdom comes, they have death, jalousy, lies, betrayal, treason... they will start to fight amongst themselves. They will "blow their ego" time is short, they make mistakes, people discover Nasa is Not A Space Agency, that virusses have never been isolated, that vaccinations make you sick, that radiation sickness is real and 5g is a bioweapon, that chemtrails cause Morgellons disease, that we don't come from Apes, that we used to be intelligent beings who were able to build the pyramids with soundwaves, vibration, sonar, magnetic fields, that our pineal gland has power that is now calcified by all the poison they give us, I can go on and on, people get bits and pieces, hey 9/11 wasn't real, there were explosives, blabla bla. And the elite are afraid that we destroy their 5 g towers, that we find out about the internet of bodies, etc. And so they play other cards out of their deck: earth quakes, emp attacks, poison in chemtrails, in staple foods, our water.. you name it, they turn on a knob and a disaster will happen. STAY ALERT!!! Come to Christ, speak your truth, help those who want to be helped and let go of the others. Sad to say, but don't waste your energy on those people. Like during WW2 there were still people who didn't believe concentration camps existed, like the FEMA camps nowadays. But ignorance is NOT bliss!! And Fear not God's got your back 😊🙏👍

Keywords
lovecashpreparednessbanksnascent iodinecurrency collapsecbdcwifi shieldingemf pouchextra canned food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy