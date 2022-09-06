Join Us: Christian Patriots Rally for Freedom - Sept. 17th, 1-5PM, Houston, TX

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Date: September 17, 2022
Time: 1-5PM
Location: Glorious Way Church (11611 Champion Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77066)
Register now to secure your seat! Visit www.cprfreedom.com for more information on speakers and registration. Donations are appreciated.
America is flatlining and needs CRP. Join us at the Christian Patriots Rally. We will be educating, equipping and empowering Christians to oppose and defeat the evil that has engulfed our nation and restore our nation to its Christian heritage.