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Red Heads- Part 1 of Skeletons in the Cupboard
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135 views • January 28, 2021
Plummtree Productions fascinating documentary of a people group who appear to have arrived in New Zealand many generations before the NZ Maori. They are ginger or blond headed with green eyes and relatively pale skin.Their oral tradition says they came from Persia in ancient times, migrating in turn to central America, Peru in the south and then west across the Pacific Ocean to Easter Island (Rapanui ). Genetic tests reveal this to be true as there are strong percentages of Persian and Peruvian genes in family bloodlines.
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