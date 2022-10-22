And We Know 10.21.2022: Marco Polo unveils “Caligula” style government, Sick Liz, Sick school systems, sick WORLD system! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
October 21, 2022
We are going to look at how far this world system has gone… Marco Polo rightly said this government is CALIGULA of our day. We will see evil Liz Truss and who she loved, Michigan parents fight back, Sick DEMONIC men dressing as women targeting children… we need help in this Spiritual Battle.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1p2us6-10.21.22-marco-polo-unveils-caligula-style-government-sick-liz-sick-school-.html
