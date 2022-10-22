Create New Account
And We Know 10.21.2022: Marco Polo unveils “Caligula” style government, Sick Liz, Sick school systems, sick WORLD system! PRAY!
104 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 21, 2022


We are going to look at how far this world system has gone… Marco Polo rightly said this government is CALIGULA of our day. We will see evil Liz Truss and who she loved, Michigan parents fight back, Sick DEMONIC men dressing as women targeting children… we need help in this Spiritual Battle.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1p2us6-10.21.22-marco-polo-unveils-caligula-style-government-sick-liz-sick-school-.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsamericaschoolchristiangovernmentpedophilesparentstransgenderpedosmichigantransprayspiritual battleltand we knowliz trussexposing evilmarco polocaligula

