The NFSC & ROLF Rescue Team Is Making Better Preparations Than Before To Receive More Refugees at Any Time Who Are Likely To Flee Ukraine

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/01/2022 Nicole, a volunteer of the NFSC & ROLF, said that the rescue team is making better preparations than before to receive more refugees at any time who are likely to flee Ukraine. Miles Guo has long since reminded us that we will not withdraw our rescue team.