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How God Connects with My Soul, Soul to Soul Connection, Holy Spirit, Prayer, Truth, Love, Grief
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85 views • May 25, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/nfRVnnPOrZg
20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P1
Cut:
24m13s - 33m45s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GRIEF IS THE HEALING EMOTION. IF YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO FEEL YOUR GRIEF YOU’LL NEVER HEAL.”
https://youtu.be/nfRVnnPOrZg
20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P1
Cut:
24m13s - 33m45s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“GRIEF IS THE HEALING EMOTION. IF YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO FEEL YOUR GRIEF YOU’LL NEVER HEAL.”
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