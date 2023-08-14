Abolition of the Federal Reserve System and Establishment of a Non Fiat Currency - Steven D Kelley For President 2024
Steven D Kelley For President 2024
For the full list of campaign promises on Steven D Kelley's Presidential Platform. He discusses each, on this video mentioned below.
💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023
https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de
Website in Progress:
www.stevendkelley2024.com
https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident
https://t.me/sdkelleypresident
Non Presidential Sitess:
Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.
Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/
This is only one of the changes that Steven D Kelley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.