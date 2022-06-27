MUST LISTEN: Leaked Call With Prison Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate Krystal Matthews Calling For #SecretSleepers; Advocates For ILLEGALLY Funding Campaign With "Dope Money"

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BREAKING From Project Veritas: Leaked Call With Prison Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate Krystal Matthews Calling For "#SecretSleepers" To Infiltrate South Carolina GOP; Advocates For ILLEGALLY Funding Campaign With "Dope Money"
"We can flip some sh*t from the inside out."
#ProjectVeritas
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