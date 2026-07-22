Constitution Enforcement: 6 Ignored Steps That Actually Work

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The founders knew exactly what it takes to deal with unconstitutional power. How that gets done? It’s built on their experience and tactics against the British empire. On this Episode - it’s 6 steps that actually work as the real enforcement mechanism for the constitution. They come right from the American Revolution, backed by the ultimate check - the duty of self preservation
Path to Liberty: July 22, 2026