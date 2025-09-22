BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep. 173 Part 1 "Slow Aging With Science" - Dr. Sandra Kaufmann
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
28 followers
39 views • 20 hours ago

Can supplements really slow aging? 🧬 In this episode, longevity expert Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, author of The Kaufmann Protocol and Aging Solutions, reveals the truth about anti-aging supplements, the 7 pillars of aging, and the science behind the “Panacea 5” nutrients that cover most aspects of cellular decline. Discover why NAD, resveratrol, astaxanthin, curcumin, and carnosine are at the top of her list, and how they work together to support energy, DNA repair, circadian rhythms, and long-term health.


👉 Visit: https://kaufmannprotocol.com/

👉 Subscribe for more.


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:


👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/


Thanks to:


https://www.macuhealth.com/

https://coopervision.com/

https://www.alcon.com/

Keywords
supplementsantiagingsandrakaufmann
Chapters

00:00Intro

1:11What is it like to be an anesthesiologist?

4:05How did you get into anti-aging?

4:59Evaluation of supplements

8:16Panacea 5

8:35Resveratrol

10:53Astaxanthin

12:14Sponsor MacuHealth

13:19IGA

14:17NAD

17:34Sleep disorder

19:55Sponsor CooperVision

23:23Curcumin

27:02Carnosine

30:08Delphinidin

31:49Sponsor Alcon

32:10Hyaluronic Acid

36:32Bone health

