Ep. 173 Part 1 "Slow Aging With Science" - Dr. Sandra Kaufmann

Can supplements really slow aging? 🧬 In this episode, longevity expert Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, author of The Kaufmann Protocol and Aging Solutions, reveals the truth about anti-aging supplements, the 7 pillars of aging, and the science behind the “Panacea 5” nutrients that cover most aspects of cellular decline. Discover why NAD, resveratrol, astaxanthin, curcumin, and carnosine are at the top of her list, and how they work together to support energy, DNA repair, circadian rhythms, and long-term health.
Thanks to:
00:00Intro
1:11What is it like to be an anesthesiologist?
4:05How did you get into anti-aging?
4:59Evaluation of supplements
8:16Panacea 5
8:35Resveratrol
10:53Astaxanthin
12:14Sponsor MacuHealth
13:19IGA
14:17NAD
17:34Sleep disorder
19:55Sponsor CooperVision
23:23Curcumin
27:02Carnosine
30:08Delphinidin
31:49Sponsor Alcon
32:10Hyaluronic Acid
36:32Bone health