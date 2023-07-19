Brian Ruhe’s ET Hypothesis with Sources - Part 1 of 2

In my view, the Grey alien agenda is part of a federation of planets with the Greys at the front. The federation sent white Nordics to meet with President Eisenhower but he was just a front for the Rothschilds who led humanity then, as now. Likely the Rothschilds were at that meeting to make decisions for the American government. The humans in charge rejected their request that we stop using nuclear weapons, stop damaging the environment and accept their help to make humanity more spiritual. Consequently, the E.T.s said that people would then have to deal with the Greys, like bad cop/good cop. This caused a decision by the federation to use their Plan B, which was already underway as a contingent, as they can see a lot about various future timelines. This plan has been followed in brilliant detail since, not leaving anything to chance.

The agenda now is to gradually transform homo sapiens sapiens into hybrids of humans and Greys. The new human may look largely similar to us but they will have the inner mental qualities of the Greys, with telepathy, quantum dimensional consciousness and a spiritual orientation to life. The abduction/ contactee phenomenon which has been underway for a century is a long term genetic program. Millions of UFOs have been seen since 1947 and they are coming and going from many city-sized motherships.

Gigantic triangular black UFOs, 100 metres or so in length fly silently and low over neighbourhoods at 3:00 am, as part of this contactee genetic program. The evidence all fits together to support this hypothesis.

The E.T.s brought life to earth over billions of years and have created humans from a dozen different E.T. species. They have come and gone and Greys are new in our human eye witness experience, since just before WW II. This recent program began around 1850 and they have given us technical advances and instigated social changes since then. Secret societies of humans have been in on the alien secrets for centuries. This program may take an additional 1000 years to complete and the E.T.s want to remain behind the scenes, in secret. The E.T.s are in charge of gradual UFO Disclosure, not human governments. They believe that humanity can’t handle the truth. It would be too disruptive to society. I defer to the wisdom of the Greys and I agree with that view.

Hybrids walk among us now and more will be introduced. They will live together with humans peacefully and interbreed until homo sapiens has been replaced with the new human. So, that is the overview of my current hypothesis.

