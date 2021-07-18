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IVERMECTIN COULD HAVE SAVED EVERYBODY'S LIFE DR LAWRIE AGAINST COVID TYRANNY
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110 views • July 18, 2021
IVERMECTIN COULD HAVE SAVED EVERYBODY'S LIFE DR LAWRIE AGAINST COVID TYRANNY
Dr Tess Lawrie Director, The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd
Bath, England, United Kingdom, speaks out about Covid vaccines, lockdowns and more live on UK Talk Radio's Mark Dolan Show.
Ivermectin Could Have Saved Everybody's Life Dr Lawrie Against Covid Tyranny
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
Dr Tess Lawrie Director, The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd
Bath, England, United Kingdom, speaks out about Covid vaccines, lockdowns and more live on UK Talk Radio's Mark Dolan Show.
Ivermectin Could Have Saved Everybody's Life Dr Lawrie Against Covid Tyranny
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
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