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Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș speaking at the European Parliament
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50 views • November 01, 2021
Explosive speech exposing the secret deal between the drug companies and the European Union.
The difference between tyranny and democracy is simple…
When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….
When you know everything about the government, this is democracy.
The difference between tyranny and democracy is simple…
When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….
When you know everything about the government, this is democracy.
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