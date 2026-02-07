BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
🔍 After yesterday’s crypto flash crash pushed prices into extreme fear territory, we’ve seen a strong relief rally today. As I’ve been saying, only three cryptocurrencies are currently displaying a valid Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal, and they all fall under the ISO 20022 standard: XRP, XLM (Stellar), and XDC.


This type of Elliott Wave structure typically forms near the end of a trend and often precedes a major market reversal, which is why these three assets stand out right now while the broader crypto market continues to struggle.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Breakdown of the recent crypto flash crash and market reaction

- Elliott Wave analysis and expanding ending diagonal patterns

- Why only ISO 20022 coins are qualifying structurally

- Focus on XRP, XLM (Stellar), and XDC as potential reversal candidates

- What today’s rally could mean moving forward


