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Coming to America !!! China Green Zone CCP's Organ harvesting Coming to America # 4 My Sincerely-Held Christian beliefs
Self-Government
Self-Government
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61 views • August 24, 2021
I am seeking a religious exemption from the vaccine, tests and masks and I want to know who is going to make the accommodations – as required by law – for my request.





A) Are there any special form Tender Care Adult Home uses?

Do you have a special form I need to fill out?
Do you require this to be signed by a religious leader?
Does it need to be notarized?


B) Is there any reason you would refuse to accommodate this exemption, which is required by law to be accommodated?



C) MY REQUESTED ACCOMMODATION

My request for accommodation is that I do not consent to getting a covid vaccine, taking a covid test or wearing a mask, shield or other face covering. I participate normally in all duties, responsibilities, activities, and events without any form of discrimination, harassment, intimidation, separation or segregation.

There are no special requirements needed. I am not asking for a special room to be constructed just for me; I do not need a separate entrance; there is no need for an air filtration system, separate office or any other accommodation that would require more than a diminish hardship for this organization.

Please Note I need you to give me your questions or concerns about my request in writing so I can respond to them in writing as well.” Thank you so very kindly for your time consideration and attention in resolving this matter I’m happy to answer your questions in writing please provide your questions concerns in writing and I will respond in writing!



As a Christian and a member of the Body of Christ, my sincerely held religious beliefs are an all-encompassing aspect of my life. My religious beliefs are protected and guaranteed by the US Constitution and the Constitution of this state. My Sincerely-Held Christian beliefs DO NOT ALLOW ME to:



- put any type of mask, shield or covering over my face, as I am made in the image of God, and I am to stand before Him with my face unveiled (2 Cor 3:18) 18 And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate[a] the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.



- be assaulted by a foreign body being inserted into my nasal passages (i.e., covid test) as my body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and is to remain pure



- have a biological substance injected into my body. My blood is sacred, and life is found in the blood. My own salvation was bought and paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ and I CANNOT taint my own blood with vaccines. The Bible warns against this type of pharmakeia, and I will not violate my sincerely Held Christian Beliefs.
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