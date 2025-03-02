The Truth About WAR!

Sunday Afternoon LIVE 2 March 2025





In this episode, I address listener questions about "defooing" and distancing from unhealthy family dynamics, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a non-victim mindset. We explore the "childlike voice" in women and its implications in gender dynamics and politics, as well as the competitive nature of war and its societal narratives. I share insights on peacemaking, the balance between compassion and honesty, and guiding principles for establishing healthy boundaries in relationships. We briefly discuss cryptocurrency trends in relation to recent political events, concluding with a call for listeners to embrace their personal narratives and the transformative power of vulnerability.





