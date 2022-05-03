Trainer Crash Raises International Concern

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Several heads of state got this news and said, Miles, we were so shocked, can’t believe they acted like this. How dare they fight with Taiwan? They quickly got the truth about it. An airplane with a coach pilot crashed. The pilots escaped with the parachute. The two pilots’ behavior proved the CCP’s marine aircraft and carrier-based aircraft are completely bullshit.