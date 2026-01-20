BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ex-Canadian PM Trudeau Laughs About Vaxx Deaths
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1155 followers
310 views • 1 day ago

Ex-Canadian PM Trudeau Laughs About Vaxx Deaths

Breaking: Eugenicist Bill Gates Confronted At WEF In Davos, Called Out For Pushing Deadly COVID Jab On Humanity — Ex-Canadian PM Trudeau Laughs About Vaxx Deaths

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-eugenicist-bill-gates-confronted-at-wef-in-davos-called-out-for-pushing-deadly-covid-jab-on-humanity-ex-canadian-pm-trudeau-laughs-about-vaxx-deaths

vaxx deathsex-canadian pm trudeaulaughs about
