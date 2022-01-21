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Dutch PM demolished in parliament on Schwab's COVID-19: the great reset
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313 views • January 21, 2022
Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister, is caught lying in parliament. When asked what he thought about covid and the Great reset announced by Schwab in his book he denies he even read it and dismissed it as 'conspiracy theories... youtube... blah, blah, blah..'.
Yet, a letter is presented by the enquiring politician that Rutte personally sent to Schwab thanking him for sending a copy of the book and congratulating him for the 'hope for a better future ' expressed in it.
The crook still retains his seat in Parliament.
So does Mario Draghi in Italy.
Explain that.
Yet, a letter is presented by the enquiring politician that Rutte personally sent to Schwab thanking him for sending a copy of the book and congratulating him for the 'hope for a better future ' expressed in it.
The crook still retains his seat in Parliament.
So does Mario Draghi in Italy.
Explain that.
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