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Star Spangled Banner As You've Never Heard It
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474 views • August 08, 2019
The Crown through the BAR Associations and Federal Reserve System has since the coup of our nation at the misnamed civil war attempted to take back our nation through legal sophistry. At One minute to 12.00 will you will wake up to save your nation from enemy's foreign and domestic? All we are asking of you is that you unlearn and re-educate! Start at www.internallyDisplacedPeople.org 1776Reloaded.org and watch all the videos this Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
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