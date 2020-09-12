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MSOM SPECIAL REPORT SR6: Acceleration of UN Agenda 2030 Part II
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35 views • September 12, 2020
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---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAKING SENSE OF THE MADNESS
John Michael Chambers - Executive Producer . Host
MAKING SENSE OF THE MADNESS THEME SONG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vjD-J4A3MQ&;list=PLEXgzPtAtFJm8_uM13gjzpityMJ2AfsD8
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_________________________________________________________________________________________________
John broadcasts live daily Monday through Friday at 7:00 PM EST.
John Michael Chambers is publisher, author, speaker and news commentator and does not advocate any forms of hate or violence nor does he advocate any actions that are violations of the law or those which are unconstitutional.
Contact Info
Phone: 800.986.1383
Email: [email protected]
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