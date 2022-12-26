Create New Account
Vax Injured Silent No More
The Traveller
Published 18 hours ago

Story of the jab injured and how they are being totally ignored by NZ Government and media. As the video shows the NZ Police involved in intimidating them when they went to Wellington to present a petition to parliament

Source: SilentNoMoreNZ1 Rumble channel
https://rumble.com/v21ahhm-new-zealand-documentary-memorial-day-silent-no-more-nz.html

Between 2 and 5% only of adverse reactions are reported in New Zealand and it is voluntary reporting not mandatory.

Medsafe Latest report : https://medsafe.govt.nz/covid-19/safety-report-46.asp

NOTE: this page states the following; By chance, some people will experience new illnesses or die from a pre-existing condition shortly after vaccination, especially if they are elderly.

vaccinejacinda ardeninjuredpfizernzheart issueslabour governmentcovid-19 vaccinecomirnaty vaccine

