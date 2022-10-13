Everyone accepts life and averts thoughts or dwelling on its end, thus leaving a vacuum of knowledge, and the proliferation of many concepts or ideals.

We present the following to provide this missing information for those that believe they possess a soul/spirit, on its last moments in their hosts that have lost their life in an accident.

NOTE: WARNING: A traffic accident is shown and due to their nature, we provide a warning for everyone to use discretion in viewing.

Everyone born will experience death, and the subject is a personal time of contemplation to consider the consequences of What Happens At The Moment Of Death.

No one is to know their time, and this information is relevant to many that believe they possess a soul/spirit; although it is interesting to view, consider, and understand that the former can be photographed/videotaped at the moment of death.

This experiment was designed to answer the hypothesis submitted in the research as to the importance of recognizing that the fear of death has roots written in ancient texts.

There also exists scriptural reference that provides instructions on How To Remove The Sting Of Death 1 Corinthians 15:53-55 that ensures your soul/spirit is not held by death, when it is thrown in the lake of fire as referenced in Revelation 20:14

