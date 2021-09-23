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VICTORY CELEBRATION HISTORIC EVENT IN THE MAKING SAT SEPT 25 FIREWORKS PERRY GEORGIA BOOM EVENT - GOD BLESS THE USA
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90 views • September 23, 2021
VICTORY CELEBRATION HISTORIC EVENT IN THE MAKING SAT SEPT 25 FIREWORKS PERRY GEORGIA BOOM EVENT - GOD BLESS THE USA - SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKERS INCLUDING - Herschel Walker, candidate for United States Senate from Georgia, in addition to Congressman Jody Hice, who is running to replace Raffensperger as Georgia Secretary of State, as well as Georgia state Senator Burt Jones who is running for Georgia Lt. Governor.
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