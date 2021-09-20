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9/15/2021 Steve Bannon: Mr. Guo is the George Washington of the New China, setting a prairie fire of taking down the CCP across the globe; Our duty is to let the world see a brand new China and the new Chinese, and our missions are stopping the CCP’s co-conspirators, fully supporting the New Federal State of China and the new Chinese; and helping them completely destroy the CCP!