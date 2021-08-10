The Transformational Soul Special Guest: Robyn McGuire 4Aug2021

Ruth Soltman is a Free Spirit that landed in the Houston area over 10 years ago. She has had a lifelong passion for writing. Ruth has an empathic understanding and deep compassion for the human condition and it is reflected in her writing. With Divine Love and Guidance from her Angels and Guides, Ruth self-published her first book, Metamorphosis A Journey of the Soul, this year. In addition to writing, Ruth is a Reiki Master, Angelic Reiki Practitioner and Angel Card Reader.Special Guest: Robyn McGuireRobyn McGuire’s mission in life is to help others heal and understand their life purpose. She is a psychic medium who connects with Angels, spirit guides, ancestors, mystical beings, spirit animals, and family members who have crossed over. Robyn communicates with all living creatures.As a child she would see and hear spirits and talk to animals. She started having outer body experiences. When she started seeing dark spirits and having sleep paralysis, she learned to ask Jesus and the Angels for help.Robyn has been doing readings since the 1980’s with oracle cards and channeled messages. She also started spirit writing and talking to one of her spirit guides. At age twenty one, she was reading the book of revelations aloud so her unborn child could hear. There were three Angels listening to her. At age 24, her sister took her to a religious event at a large stadium where Robyn saw many Angelic beings. This is when she learned she could speak in tongues. Jesus came to her in a dream and said, “My child, remember who you are. You are love and divine light.” She realized she had a divine connection to the Angelic realm. Robyn is able to speak in light language when she is connecting to the Angelic realm.In her forties, she started learning boundaries and how to love herself. Robyn has over 40 years experience connecting to the spiritual realm. Robyn has many tools she uses. Besides mediumship, she also uses oracle cards, pendulums, charms and whatever else she decides to use. She writes spirit letters and even does spirit art.(Robyn’s Cosmic Soul Food)