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Is it true that they are going sell medicines and water that have been energised : Nicolai Levashov
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421 views • May 14, 2020
"QUESTION: Is it true that they are going sell medicines and water that have been energised by you, or will it just to discredit and use you?
Answer: - I don't anything about it yet. Maybe water is for sale but I don’t know anything about it. Why would I want to work on medicines if I always explained that that medicinal drugs are poison. There is not a single drug in existence which is not a poison. If needed, there is no better medicine than simple clean water. It’s complete nonsense to talk about energising a medicinal drug.
Answer: - I don't anything about it yet. Maybe water is for sale but I don’t know anything about it. Why would I want to work on medicines if I always explained that that medicinal drugs are poison. There is not a single drug in existence which is not a poison. If needed, there is no better medicine than simple clean water. It’s complete nonsense to talk about energising a medicinal drug.
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