Zelensky Wants NATO to Nuke Russia

Nuclear war lunacy is infecting more politicians. This time it is Ukraine’s former TV comedian Volodymyr Zelensky who is calling for nuclear war. And even crazier is the news that Mr. Zelensky is the leading candidate to be honored with the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr. Zelensky participated in a forum hosted by Australia’s Lowy Institute, where in his presentation he called for NATO to carry out a preemptive first strike on Russia.

